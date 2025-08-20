South Fulton officers say it’s the ‘best feeling in the world’ after saving children in car crash

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Two City of South Fulton police officers are being called heroes today for pulling two young children to safety after the car they were in crashed and rolled over.

When police in the City of South Fulton got the call of a rollover crash at State Route 92 and Hall Road with kids trapped inside a car, Sgt. Myesha Cooper and Cpl. Robert Johnson responded.

“You really don’t have time to think. I just reacted off my training,” Johnson told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

Police say one car ran a red light, hit another car and ended up upside down at the bottom of a slope.

The bodycam video shows one man whose legs were trapped under the car and the desperate effort by officers and community members to free everyone inside.

“A citizen helped me get into the woodline. They advised there’s a baby in the car. There’s a baby in the car. Then come to find out it was two babies in the car. It was a toddler and an infant,” Cooper said.

Johnson and Cooper worked to get past the airbag. They had to cut it to make way to bring out the children. After minutes that felt like hours, finally, a 2-month-old and a 2-year-old were pulled to safety.

“When I seen the little baby, that’s when I felt relief,” Cooper said.

“Honestly, it was the best feeling in the world, knowing I got those kids out,” Johnson said.

The officers said they were thankful for the people who helped.

“It was like five to six people we had witnesses and everything,” Cooper said. “It was a beautiful thing to see that everyone’s coming together. It’s just not us. It’s the whole community.”

“When you see that type of policing, selflessness...bravery, teamwork from the community...it’s just a proud day for this department,” Dep. Chief Eddie Smith said.

Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person were checked out at the scene. Everyone is expected to be OK.

