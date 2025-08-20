Cobb police on scene of second SWAT standoff of the day

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are currently on the scene of a SWAT standoff on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers and a SWAT team are currently at an apartment complex on Mableton Pkwy. near Temple Circle where a man has barricaded himself inside.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell is on her way to the scene.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is wanted for aggravated assault.

Police have not commented on what led up to the standoff.

This is the second standoff that Cobb County police responded to on Wednesday.

Newell was at a home on Vinings Retreat Pass SW during Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. where police had just arrested Peter Atemkeng Hicks Njuacha, 33.

They say Njuacha held a family member against their will in the home. After arresting him, police found fentanyl, cocaine and more drugs in the home.

