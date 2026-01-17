South Fulton mayor gets $480K to improve city’s deadliest roads

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Deadly intersections are under the microscope in the City of South Fulton.

Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs announced this week that the city has secured a significant amount of money to make streets safer.

The federal government is sending $480,000 for road projects that improve safety.

“That has been a personal initiative of mine,” said Mayor Gumbs.

She said dangerous intersections like Butner Rd. at Camp Creek Pkwy. have been a challenge for the city due to speeding.

“People just don’t know how to slow down,” said Gumbs.

She said the solution could be speed bumps, traffic light timing or roundabouts.

Right now, she said the Department of Public Works is researching a list of trouble spots and current construction, and the city council will determine where the money goes.

“There is a list of some of the areas that we will be contributing to, but there may be some additional areas as well,” said Gumbs.

“That’s a great start, but I think it still comes right back down to people making better decisions on the road,” said Miceheal Mosley.

Mosley’s wife, Latisha McWilliams, was one of two people killed when police said Darnell Fuqua crashed going 92 mph in a 45 mph zone on Fulton Industrial Blvd.

“It was as if she was whisked away,” said Mosley. “She meant so much to me because she was all I had. She was my best friend.”

Mosley said his wife would react positively to the new grant funding.

“I think she would be happy about that. I think she would not want other people to suffer the same thing,” said Mosley. “She would not want any other family to go through what I’m going through.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced which cities would receive the grant money before Christmas. So, the funding has not officially made it to South Fulton yet.

South Fulton was one of 521 communities that received a chunk of $982 million.

To see if your street is on the list, click here.

