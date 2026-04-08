South Fulton launches ‘Operation Go Home’ to crack down on teen violence

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton leaders say they’re taking a proactive approach to youth safety with a new initiative called ‘Operation Go Home.’

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Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs, alongside the South Fulton Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, announced the plan Wednesday, saying it comes in response to recent spikes in teen-related violence across metro Atlanta.

“Public safety is not just about enforcement and prevention; it’s about presence and partnership. Operation Go Home embodies all three,” Gumbs said.

The initiative focuses on prevention, encouraging teens to stay out of trouble and off the streets before situations escalate.

“This is just a proactive strategy about prevention, visibility, and accountability,” said Cedric Alexander, the city’s interim managing director of public safety.

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Leaders say the effort will include increased police presence, stricter enforcement of juvenile curfews, and a push for parental accountability.

“This initiative is about meeting our young people where they are and steering them towards safety and opportunity before crisis occurs,” Gumbs said.

Officials are also urging parents to stay involved and aware of their children’s whereabouts at all times.

“Know where your children are all the time. Not sometimes… not just when they’re in school… but know where your children are all of the time,” Alexander said.

Under the city’s curfew, anyone 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and midnight to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

South Fulton leaders say the goal is simple: keep kids safe and prevent crime before it starts.

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