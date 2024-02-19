South Fulton City Hall to close due to presence of mold in multiple offices

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Because of mold, the City of South Fulton has announced the closing of City Hall starting on Tuesday.

The city said after inspections revealed the presence of mold in three offices in City Hall, they thought it would be in the best interest of everyone to announce the temporary closing.

“In conjunction with city officials, the landlord has deemed it necessary to undertake extensive remediation efforts to prevent future mold and moisture intrusion,” the city said.

Staff will be moved to the Boat Rock office at 6095 Boat Rock Blvd in South Fulton starting on Wednesday. Other staffers will either work remotely or relocate to alternative offices during the remediation process, the city said.

This is out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of both staff and visitors, city officials said.

“While we understand the inconvenience this closure may cause, the City of South Fulton remains committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for both employees and the community,” the city said. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of residents and stakeholders during this temporary disruption.”

