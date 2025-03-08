Police want to identify 2 men accused of repeatedly shoplifting from South Fulton gas station

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men suspected of repeatedly shoplifting from a store.

On Sunday, March 2, at approximately 2 a.m., the men stole about $200 worth of products from the Chevron gas station at 4891 Roosevelt Highway in South Fulton.

Employees told police that the men have repeatedly stolen from the store and they are believed to live in the area.

The men escaped in a dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information about them, police ask you to call Detective Matthew Principe at 470-809-7379 or email matthew.principe@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

