Police investigate shooting possibly connected to South Fulton home invasion

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting they believe may be connected to a home invasion.
It happened in the city of South Fulton.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore was there as South Fulton police blocked off Montilly Place after getting a call of gunfire in the neighborhood.
Officers found someone shot at the house.
A crime scene technician took pictures of a bullet hole in a window and recovered a round that hit a pole.
She also collected a bag of evidence from the house.
Investigators would not say if the homeowner shot the person who tried to break inside their house or if the robber shot the homeowner.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}