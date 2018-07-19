  • Police investigate shooting possibly connected to South Fulton home invasion

    By: Darryn Moore

    SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting they believe may be connected to a home invasion.

    It happened in the city of South Fulton.

    Channel 2's Darryn Moore was there as South Fulton police blocked off Montilly Place after getting a call of gunfire in the neighborhood.

    Officers found someone shot at the house.

    A crime scene technician took pictures of a bullet hole in a window and recovered a round that hit a pole.

    She also collected a bag of evidence from the house.

    Investigators would not say if the homeowner shot the person who tried to break inside their house or if the robber shot the homeowner.
     

