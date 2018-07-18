0 Copperhead bites home buyer then tries to strike pregnant realtor

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A local real estate agent told Channel 2 Action News a venomous snake bit one of her clients while she was showing a house in Forsyth County.

Realtor Stephanie Febo said the copperhead almost bit her, too, after it blended in with the leaves on the driveway. She told Channel 2 Action News she was afraid for her unborn child.

Febo said the client she had just shown a two-story brick home to never saw what she stepped on.

"She walked right on top of it. When she screamed and pointed to it, we didn't see it. It was well-hidden and wasn't covered with leaves or anything," Febo said.

"You gotta think, a snake's main defense is camouflage," nuisance animal trapper Jason Handley said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Handley said copperheads prefer thick cover like ivy or pine straw but slithering across concrete isn't out of the question.

The house hunter was rushed to a hospital where she was lucky to learn the snake had not released any venom in the bite.

Meantime, Febo said she was just out of reach. She had good reason to be even more afraid.

"I'm about eight-and-a-half months pregnant. So, for the snake to be not even arm's length from me, knowing he could have struck me, is definitely terrifying," Febo said.

Febo learned that had she been bitten, doctors may have been forced to perform an emergency C-section, so she is being extra careful around any houses she's showing.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.