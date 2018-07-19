  • Judge credits divine intervention with helping find missing child floating in pool

    By: Carl Willis

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A judge in Forsyth County is being hailed as a hero. Deputies has been searching for a missing 2-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly 30 minutes. 

    Things were starting to look grim when Magistrate Judge Phil Bettis said he got a reverse 911 call.

    Bettis told Channel 2's Carl Willis that's when it dawned on him exactly where to look: the pool at his late mother’s home. 

    “It was the most amazing thing. When I walked in full view of the pool in almost darkness, as he’s spread-eagle in the pool with his diaper and his shirt on, floating upright. But floating,” Bettis said. 

