Judge credits divine intervention with helping find missing child floating in pool

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A judge in Forsyth County is being hailed as a hero. Deputies has been searching for a missing 2-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly 30 minutes.
Things were starting to look grim when Magistrate Judge Phil Bettis said he got a reverse 911 call.
Bettis told Channel 2's Carl Willis that's when it dawned on him exactly where to look: the pool at his late mother’s home.
“It was the most amazing thing. When I walked in full view of the pool in almost darkness, as he’s spread-eagle in the pool with his diaper and his shirt on, floating upright. But floating,” Bettis said.
The amazing moments that happened next and why the judge believes there was a high power involved, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}