Police close to solving who killed grandmother dropping off daughter at funeral home wake

EAST POINT, Ga. — A January murder outside a local funeral home remains unsolved, but police tell Channel 2 Action News that they believe that could change at any moment.
Investigators say the woman was dropping her daughter off at the funeral home so she could attend a viewing for a family member.
East Point officers now say they’re close to tracking down four people responsible for that shooting.
The reward you could pocket for helping to bring the suspects to justice, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.
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