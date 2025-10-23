‘Please don’t’: Family begs judge not to give bond to man who killed father, daughter

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County judge denied bond to Kendrick Faibvre, the man accused of killing father and daughter Stanley and Heather Neely during a car sale dispute in 2024.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was there as the Neely family faced Faibvre in court on Wednesday, pleading with the judge to keep him in jail for their safety.

Faibvre is accused of shooting the father and daughter over 20 times.

“Please don’t grant him the bond. He don’t deserve it,” said Nancy Neely Gibson, the victims’ sister and aunt.

Detective Matthew Principe of the City of South Fulton Police Department testified that Faibvre used a gun loaded with a .22 magazine and emptied it during the shooting.

The prosecution argued that Faibvre’s actions showed a disregard for the safety of others.

Faibvre’s attorney claimed that the shooting was in self-defense, asserting that Heather Neely was armed during the incident.

However, detectives stated that witnesses at the scene disputed this claim.

During the hearing, state prosecutors presented crime scene photos, which were partially blurred due to their graphic nature.

Despite the defense’s argument that Faibvre is not a flight risk, Judge Rachelle L. Carnesale decided to deny bond based on his history.

The judge’s decision to deny bond means Faibvre will remain in custody, although he may raise a bond motion again since he has not yet been indicted.

