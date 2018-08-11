Pickup truck rams into Atlanta gentlemen's club, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A pickup truck crashing into the front of a gentleman’s club around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.
Fulton County police are investigating why the driver wrecked the truck into Fannie’s Cabaret at 4401 Fulton Industrial Boulevard, police said. No one was injured inside the club.
The driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and his status was not provided by police.
Charges are pending based on the outcome of the investigation, police told the news station.
