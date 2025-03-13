Owners still facing charges, but back making sales after hemp raid at South Fulton vape shop

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The owners of South Fulton vape shop are happy their store is back open and they’re making sales several months after police raided it and arrested them.

The store on Campbellton Road was closed for about five months before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation returned the products seized during the raid after testing them.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes first reported on the raid and arrests when they happened in May 2024.

The owners told her they are still traumatized by the raid, but are glad to be back behind the counter.

“They had almost six, seven guns on me,” owner Shaizan Rhoja said. “And I was really scared.”

“We just thought they were coming here to check on the stuff,” Kim Jivani said.

The sibling store owners say police wrongfully raided their store and took thousands of dollars of hemp products.

They’ve spent the last five months fighting to get their license back.

“It feels good but the thing is: the customers we were saying back then, we’re not able to see the same customers again,” Rhoja said.

Police say store employees sold illegal hemp products to an undercover officer, which led to the raid.

The owners say they were selling legal hemp, according to Georgia laws. They believe South Fulton police don’t know all the hemp laws.

Police say they followed the law and are holding onto what they say is illegal marijuana, which they say an undercover detective bought from the store.

The store owners say they are still fighting those charges and are hoping to have their customer base back soon.

