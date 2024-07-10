Owners of South Fulton smoke shop fighting to keep their store after raid

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The owners of a smoke shop in the City of South Fulton are fighting to keep their business license.

Police raided the shop after they say they found products with THC levels over the state’s legal limit.

The owners of Air Freshener Depot and their attorney say they did nothing wrong.

According to a report from the city manager, three out of eight products seized in the raid tested over Georgia’s limit for THC levels.

The shop’s owners say all those products are sold in other smoke shops around metro Atlanta and the manufacturer should be paying the price instead of them.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna spoke with the owners’ attorney, Tom Church, at South Fulton City Hall

“You have to prove that these people know that they sold something that was illegal. More importantly, these products, we have thousands of lab tests,” Church said. “For each product that was sold in that store, we have a lab result showing that this was a legal product that had under the legal limit of THC.”

The issue of the shop’s business license will be discussed at City Hall this evening.

If they re not successful in getting their license back, the owners say they will continue their fight in court.

