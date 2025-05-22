Organizations come together to put food on families’ tables as school lets out for the summer

When Barbara Pickett pulled up to the front of Gullatt Elementary School in Union City Wednesday, her car was filled with hope. She needed it.

“It’s hard during the summer, because the kids still need the food,” Barbara said.

So many parents and grandparents whose little ones attend the school can have a hard time putting enough food on the table over the next few months.

“Many children come to school and sometimes it’s the only meal they get. So as school breaks for the summer, it’s a great time to provide,” Amazon’s Sandy Gordon said.

Amazon and the hunger relief organization, Goodr, teamed up to make it happen.

They gave away enough groceries for the families of 125 students. Five dozen volunteers packed it up and packed it in cars at the drive-thru event.

Koaleshia Simon says times are hard and groceries prices are high, so she appreciated the help.

“We all are working two jobs and we’re barely making ends meet. I think it’s a great idea. We all need help. It takes a village,” Koaleshia said.

Barbara Pickett says it’ll makes things a little bit easier this summer.

“Oh my gosh. It’s extremely important for not just the kids, but the whole community,” Barbara said.

