Metro Atlanta retirees seeing rent prices skyrocket, so county leaders are stepping in

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Rent is rising so high, so fast at one apartment complex, local lawmakers are getting involved.

That’s because this building caters to retirees who are on a fixed, Social Security income.

“It’s just inhumane,” said Levy Frazier.

She said she and her neighbors at Manor at Broad Street in Fairburn first learned rent is going up in March when lease renewal letters started going out that showed some rents are increasing as much as $500 a month.

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“It’s equal to or more than their present income. So, there’s going to be nothing left for utilities, food, phone services,” explained Frazier.

She said the complex told her the new rates are based on cost of living in Fairburn.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco called the property manager to find out more. She emailed leaders of the company that owns the complex, Prestwick Companies. As for Friday afternoon, no one has responded.

According to Georgia Landlord-Tenant Handbook, a landlord cannot charge renters more than 30% of their total income if they receive government assistance with their payment through the housing voucher program.

However, there is no law capping how much a landlord can charge a renter if they receive no government assistance for rent.

Now, people at Manor at Broad Street have to make decisions and search for new housing because lease renewal notifications are due as early as May.

“If these people are dealing with illness, that’s a tremendous burden,” said Frazier.

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Residents reached out to Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts for help.

“When I looked at them at that meeting they invited me to, I saw my mother and my grandmother in that room. What would they do?” said Pitts.

He said he is in contact with ownership and is urging them to negotiate with those whose leases are up soon because they are scrambling to find a new, affordable spot.

“We’re going to find out if there’s anything within our Community Development Department that we can do to provide some interim assistance, as well as working with the Fulton County Housing Authority,” Pitts added.

He said the owners are slated to meet with residents next week, and he is going to try to be at that meeting.

He is also meeting with leaders at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs because that agency sets rent standards for properties that provide subsidized prices.

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