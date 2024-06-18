Mattie’s Call issued for missing GA woman with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police are asking for the public’s help in finding a disabled woman who was last seen on Friday.
Samantha Evette Stinson, 32, was last seen at 5 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue in East Point.
Police say Stinson has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
She may be traveling on foot.
Stinson is five foot, four inches tall, weighs 140 lbs., has brown eyes, and long black hair.
If you see her, please call 911 or East Point police at 404-761-2177.
