Man says he’s getting late payment notifications for new bathtub that was never installed

EAST POINT, Ga. — An East Point man has been receiving late payment notices for a bathtub installation that never happened.

Rex Pullman said he’s heard nothing from the company he hired to do the work, Bath Planet, since July 4.

When he got the bill for the monthly payments for his bathtub, he was confused because he hadn’t signed up for a loan and he didn’t have a bathtub.

Pullman told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray that when he called the finance company, Momnt, he learned the account was linked not to his phone number but to the phone of the Bath Planet salesperson.

“It was amazing to me because I basically didn’t even know I had a loan. I knew that the salesman had done a credit check. He’d come back with an interest rate, but there was nothing said at the time that he had actually signed me up for that loan,” Pullman said.

Pullman called Bath Planet out to his East Point home in June because he needs a new tub.

He paid a $2,000 deposit but said he never signed any agreement for financing.

Next thing Pullman knew, he was getting bills from a company called Momnt, for the loan on his tub -- a tub that still has not been replaced.

“I have no bathroom. I haven’t seen a representative since July 4,” Pullman said.

With finance companies like Momnt, the check goes straight to the merchant, not you.

In 2021 in a Channel 2 Action News investigation into an Atlanta-based company called Green Sky, we showed how that can leave customers at risk to shady contractors.

Momnt sent Gray a statement, saying:

“All merchants are examined upfront to determine if they are a fit for the Momnt platform. In addition, merchants are reviewed on an ongoing basis for adherence to the terms and conditions of the program.”

In this case, after weeks of back-and-forth, Momnt agreed to cancel the contract Pullman said he never agreed to and void any debts. But he’s still heard nothing from Bath Planet.

“Just kind of left in limbo. I can’t go find another company to do it until I know that the stuff’s canceled with the existing companies,” Pullman said.

Beth Planet has not returned repeated calls from Channel 2 Action News for comment on this story.

