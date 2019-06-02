  • Man in his 20s shot, killed outside College Park store, police say

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man was shot and killed outside a College Park store Saturday night. 

    The shooter is still on the run. 

    Police say the shooting victim is a man in his 20s. The victim has not been identified. 

