Man in his 20s shot, killed outside College Park store, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man was shot and killed outside a College Park store Saturday night.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was outside the Quick and Cheap store on Godby Road, where police are investigating.
The shooter is still on the run.
Police say the shooting victim is a man in his 20s. The victim has not been identified.
On the scene of another homicide - this one in College Park at the Quick and Cheap store on Godby Road. Man in his 20’s shot and killed. pic.twitter.com/D30TTGEf9P— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) June 2, 2019
We're working to learn more for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES
- Group of 20+ vandalizes government building with pick axes, hammers, police say
- Virginia Beach shooting: 12 victims identified
- Man found dead in Georgia Piggly Wiggly freezer, police say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}