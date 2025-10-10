Man arrested after shooting man who went through his bag on MARTA train

EAST POINT, Ga. — Months after two people were injured when shots were fired on a MARTA train, a suspect is in custody.

MARTA police announced that Rico Williams was arrested around 6:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

On May 18, police say Williams shot a man in the chest while on board a train at the East Point Station. A second man was grazed in the neck.

MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher said it began as the train was pulling into the station and the victim was rummaging through Williams’ bag.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke with witnesses who were on the train when shots rang out.

They shared a video of passengers on the train hitting the floor as shots were fired.

Witnesses also captured video of one of the victims being wheeled into an ambulance.

Williams is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children and gun charges.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

