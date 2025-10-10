19-year-old Gwinnett County woman accidentally killed by someone who loved her, mother says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is mourning the loss of her 19-year-old daughter she said was accidentally shot and killed by her boyfriend.

The mother says she’s not angry at the boyfriend, LIVE on Channel 2 Action news at 5 p.m.

Police say 19-year-old Sebastian Prestridge mishandled a gun he believed was unloaded early Thursday morning, resulting in the fatal shooting at a home on Lauren Kay Court in Lawrenceville.

Nina Ramirez was shot in the head and killed.

Prestridge has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and is cooperating with the investigation.

“She always take care of other people. She was a sweet girl,” her mother, Maria Carmen Ramirez, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The family started a GoFundMe for expenses during their difficult time.

