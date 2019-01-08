Local teacher using award money to pay for students to take DNA tests

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local teacher is making sure students stay true to themselves.
The Westlake High School teacher recently won a $7,500 award – and she wants her students to benefit from it.
Teacher Toni Johnson grew emotional telling Channel 2’s Tom Jones about what she is doing with the money -- she plans to pay for DNA tests for her students.
Johnson said she thought the best way to spend part of it was on helping students learn more about themselves and where they came from.
“I really hope they have an understanding,” Johnson said.
We'll explain the project that she hopes will last a lifetime for her students
