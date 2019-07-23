Judge orders injunction against South Fulton jail

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Calling the conditions “repulsive,” a federal judge on Tuesday ordered Fulton County to take immediate steps to improve the treatment of mentally ill women being held in a jail annex in Union City.
U.S. District Court Judge Billy Ray issued a preliminary injunction requested by lawyers representing women who have been held for prolonged periods in solitary confinement and in filthy conditions at the South Fulton Municipal Regional Jail.
Ray announced his decision from the bench after three days of testimony last week and closing arguments this morning. During the hearing, lawyers representing the female inmates presented photos of foul conditions at the jail and statements from women who said their mental conditions worsened because they were not allowed to leave their cells.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pregnant mother killed while holding her child's hand; 8 people in custody
- Parents speak out after daughter plummets from Royal Caribbean cruise ship
- Police dog killed during mix-up while pursuing suspect
“It’s something that’s got to be remedied and remedied immediately,” Ray said.
Based on the evidence he’d seen over the course of the hearing, the judge said, anyone familiar with the jail’s conditions “really ought to have a hard time sleeping at night.”
Lawyers for the Southern Center for Human Rights and the Georgia Advocacy Office filed suit against the Sheriff’s Department in April, contending that the horrific conditions endured by the mentally ill women increases their risk of psychological harm and strips away their human dignity.
Ray’s injunction requires that the women be allowed out of their cells for at least four hours a day and gave the county 30 days to come up with a more permanent solution for the problems at the jail.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}