Investigation underway for suspects who are shooting car windows with BB gun

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in south Fulton County are investigating after a series of reports of people’s car windows being shot out by BB guns.
Investigators have put out warnings for neighbors in the Milam Road / Plantation Road area of suspects driving through subdivisions while shooting at parked cars.
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson is speaking with some of the victims for a LIVE update on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
