  • Investigation underway for suspects who are shooting car windows with BB gun

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in south Fulton County are investigating after a series of reports of people’s car windows being shot out by BB guns. 

    Investigators have put out warnings for neighbors in the Milam Road / Plantation Road area of suspects driving through subdivisions while shooting at parked cars.

    Channel 2’s Matt Johnson is speaking with some of the victims for a LIVE update on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories