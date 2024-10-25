Grease fire breaks out at College Park restaurant for the second time in 2 months

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park firefighters say they’ve had to put out a second grease fire at a downtown restaurant in the last two months.

Crews were called to Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar on Main Street on Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say it started in a kitchen grease fryer and quickly spread to the roof. Firefighters were able to contain the flames and stop it from damaging the nearby businesses.

The City of College Park said two other businesses, The Real Milk and Honey and Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles, were forced to close on Thursday. The owner of Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles told Channel 2 Action News off-camera that she plans to reopen on Friday and suffered mostly water damage.

Investigators say a similar fire started at the restaurant on Sept. 24, which raised concerns over potential safety hazards.

Fire officials say that the “excessive buildup of grease” led to the fire spreading quickly.

Luckily, no one was injured in either fire.

