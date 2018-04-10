  • Grand jury hearing testimony in 5-year-old's drowning death

    ATLANTA - Some eight months after 5-year-old Benjamin Hosch’s death, a grand jury is hearing evidence against a summer camp’s organizers. 

    Benjamin drowned in a small pond after wandering away from a summer camp outing at Cochran Mill Park last summer. 

    Benjamin’s parents are now demanding justice in the boy’s death. 

    We’re at court waiting on the grand jury to hand down a decision about a possible indictment, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

