Grand jury hearing testimony in 5-year-old's drowning death

ATLANTA - Some eight months after 5-year-old Benjamin Hosch’s death, a grand jury is hearing evidence against a summer camp’s organizers.
Benjamin drowned in a small pond after wandering away from a summer camp outing at Cochran Mill Park last summer.
Benjamin’s parents are now demanding justice in the boy’s death.
We're at court waiting on the grand jury to hand down a decision about a possible indictment
