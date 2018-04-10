Sheriff's deputy fired after allegedly having sex on duty

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County deputy has been fired over allegations he used a department car and work phone to meet women for sex.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas followed up on a tip he received this week and confirmed details of this internal investigation on Tuesday morning.
The investigation into veteran deputy Chase Peden began with a letter dated the day after Christmas. It accuses Peden of using his department car, cellphone and even handcuffs to meet women for sex.
Peden has denied the allegations saying he was actually stopping by stores to do shopping and meeting people for personal business but not sex.
