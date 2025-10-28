German shepherd shot in the head before being stuffed in trash bag on side of Fulton County road

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Police in Chattahoochee Hills are working to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a dog on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to officials, a witness called police after seeing a large, taped trash bag along Woodruff Road.

Inside, investigators found an adult Sable German Shepherd with a bloody head injury and no identification tags or collar.

Evidence indicates the dog suffered two gunshot wounds to the back of the head.

TRENDING STORIES:

The CPD is asking anyone with information to come forward. They hope to identify the animal and the person or persons responsible for its condition and disposal.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Lee Martin at 770-463-6579 or Det. Anna Bridwell at 770-463-6590.

You may also email them at lee.martin@chatthillsga.us or anna.bridwell@chatthillsga.us.

A reference photo has been provided by the police department to help the public identify the dog, though it is not an image of the actual animal involved in the case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group