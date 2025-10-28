76-year-old charged after 911 hangup call turns into shooting at Forsyth home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested after police said she shot a man at a Forsyth County home.

The shooting happened on Oct. 19 at a home on Johns Court.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a 911 hangup call that escalated to a report of a person shot.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was taken to North Fulton Hospital for medical treatment.

Cheryl Ford, 76, identified as the suspect, was detained and taken to the sheriff’s office.

She was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She was booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

