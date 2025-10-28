5-month-old found with over 30 broken bones, parents charged in Douglas County

A Douglas County judge denied bond for parents accused of abusing their daughter. Investigators say the 5-month-old had over 30 broken bones.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office announced charges against William King and Amber Rivera after a weeks-long investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies say King and Rivera brought their baby to the emergency room on Aug. 24. The baby, who was born prematurely, had previously spent four months in the NICU before she went home, according to warrants.

The parents only had their daughter for six weeks before the visit to the emergency room. During the visit, doctors found the girl had 30 broken bones, including several ribs and bones in her legs and arms.

According to the arrest warrants, parents tried to claim they came from an unreported car accident.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators spoke with family members and witnesses. Doctors also determined there had been “prolonged and repeated abuse.“

Both King and Rivera have been charged with cruelty to children in first and second degree, criminal attempt to commit murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, aggravated battery and obstruction.

Channel 2 Action News has requested the parents’ booking photos.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group