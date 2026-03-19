Fulton County moving forward with Grady South hospital

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted to move forward on the new Grady South hospital in South Fulton County. The vote comes as Grady Health System announces new leadership.

“I would say the earnest pencil paper, get this thing figured out, has been two years,” said Grady Health System CEO John Haupert of the new Grady South, which is now one step closer to becoming a reality in South Fulton County.

“They’ve been waiting for years and years and years for a hospital that they have paid for, that they deserve,” said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts on Wednesday.

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There has been a search for a solution to the healthcare desert in South Fulton after Atlanta Medical Center closed two campuses starting in 2022.

Grady, with Fulton County, built a free-standing ER set to open in the coming months. They’ll open a medical office building in 2028. Wednesday’s vote is one step closer to bringing this $900 million hospital in 2031.

It’s a hospital that Morehouse School of Medicine pushed to be part of.

“We welcome the idea to have discussions with our partners of what’s the right rotation of residents and fellows at the South Fulton campus,” said Grady Health System President and COO Anthony Saul.

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And the news of Grady South is at the same time as a new leader for Grady Health System.

John Haupert, who has been President and CEO for 15, is retiring. Current COO Anthony Saul is now President and COO. Saul will take over as CEO when Haupert steps down in January of 2027.

“This was of course my decision, and it’s time with the whole new campus of Grady. The evolution needs to be hand in hand with a new senior leader,” said Haupert.

“Growing up in a small-town Louisiana, we had access to care challenges as well. Our nearest hospital was an hour away, so I saw firsthand early on that access is important,” said Saul.

“Ensuring that we enhance access, that we increase the service to the community and we part of the healthcare solutions is my goal for Grady,” added Saul.

The $900 million campus will be paid for by $300 million in county bonds, $300 from Grady Health System and the last third from donors.

Grady South is expected to add 2,000 jobs.

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Morehouse School of Medicine sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is pleased that the Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in their regular meeting, March 18, 2026, in support of an amendment to a resolution approving a new south Fulton hospital that confirms MSM students will receive clinical training at the new facility. Morehouse School of Medicine is fully supportive of the new hospital which will help to address the dearth of healthcare options in south Fulton County.

In partnership with the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and EY, Morehouse School of Medicine conducted an in-depth study in 2023 that identified a healthcare desert in central and south Fulton. We believe the new south Fulton hospital is a major first step in helping to improve healthcare service delivery in that part of the county. However, the research from Project Care also showed that the Fulton County region between the proposed Union City hospital site and Grady is where there is the greatest disease burden, and makes it clear that area needs an ambulatory healthcare network comprised of clinics, imaging facilities, physicians offices and other services to expand the choice of healthcare options for residents.

Morehouse School of Medicine stands ready to fill this need—building a future where accessible, high-quality ambulatory care is not a privilege, but a promise for every community we serve.

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