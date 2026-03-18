Grady hospital board members approve plans for South Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A proposed $900 million hospital project in South Fulton County has taken a major step forward.

Fulton County commissioners told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that Grady Hospital System board members approved plans to expand healthcare access in South Fulton County.

“The Grady board has voted to move forward with phase three of a hospital in South Fulton,” said Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr.

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In a statement, Grady Administration wrote:

“Grady is aware of recent public statements regarding a proposed hospital in South Fulton County and references to a potential partnership with Fulton County. We look forward to engaging with the Fulton County Board of Commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting and to sharing more about our vision for expanding healthcare access in South Fulton County. Grady remains committed to expanding access to high-quality healthcare and will share updates through official channels should any formal action be taken.”

On Wednesday, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will vote on a proposal that partners with the Grady Health System and the Grady Foundation to build the hospital on Campbellton Fairburn Road in Union City.

WellStar closed both Atlanta Medical Center and its East Point urgent care and left thousands of people with no nearby ER.

In 2022, Washington spoke with a resident about the closure in East Point.

“They shouldn’t shut it down,” said resident Royal White.

On Tuesday, Arrington told Washington the healthcare situation in South Fulton County was beyond dire.

“What we are experiencing in South Fulton is medical apartheid,” Arrington said.

Arrington said when the facilities closed, Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts should have declared a healthcare state of emergency in Fulton County.

“There were six votes in support of this, and Chairman Pitts was the sole person that did not vote,” Arrington explained.

“What is your reaction to what Mr. Arrington said about you not voting on a state of emergency in Fulton County?” Washington asked Pitts.

“No reaction at all. This is a great day for South Fulton County. We’ve been working on this project for many years, and it’s a dream come true,” he said.

Arrington said phase one of the project will be a free-standing emergency room and will open on June 2.

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