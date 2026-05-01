School bus in hit-and-run with stolen car, students on board

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man driving a stolen car, crashed into the back of a school bus and sped off.

Police later arrested the driver after he slammed into a curb and ran into the woods, Channel 2’s Tom Regan reports.

The crash happened on Paul Edwin Drive and Covington Highway in DeKalb County.

The school bus was headed to Bethune Middle School early this morning when suddenly it was hit by a car. Neither the students nor the bus driver were hurt.

“Pretty bad. That’s sad really,” said a Bethune parent.

Police say they spotted a stolen car on Covington Highway. The driver noticed the patrol car and sped away.

The car sideswiped the rear of this DeKalb County school bus on Covington Highway, jolting the bus driver and two students inside.

The driver of the stolen car then struck a curb and ran into some woods.

Police arrested him and a passenger.

Another parent says her child doesn’t ride a bus, but she feels bad for the students who were on board at the time of the crash.

“That’s too close to the school. Kids on the bus. That’s irresponsible,” she said.

The driver and passenger face multiple charges.

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