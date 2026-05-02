Child in critical condition after hit by car in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car Friday night.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer is live at the scene of a police investigation for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The investigation is taking place in Northwest Atlanta near James Jackson Parkway NW and Browntown Road.

The child is being taken to the hospital. The driver is on the scene.

Atlanta PD is continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the crash.

The identity and the age of the child hit hasn’t been disclosed.

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