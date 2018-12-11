  • For 1st time in Georgia, police use ancestry site to ID murder suspect

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - For more than 20 years, investigators had no idea who killed Lorrie Ann Smith.

    But they had blood and DNA from the crime scene. And that turned out to be the key evidence.

    For the first time ever in Georgia, police used an ancestry site to match DNA and arrest a suspect.

    Smith was killed May 25, 1997, inside her South Fulton County home. According to police, the killer -- identified as Jerry Lee -- lived less than a half-mile from Smith.

    Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was in court Tuesday as Lee appeared for a bond hearing.

    We learned much more about how police were able to use the ancestry site to link Lee to the crime and the evidence they plan on using during trial. We’re also looking into his criminal history. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for a LIVE report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories