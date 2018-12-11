SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - For more than 20 years, investigators had no idea who killed Lorrie Ann Smith.
But they had blood and DNA from the crime scene. And that turned out to be the key evidence.
For the first time ever in Georgia, police used an ancestry site to match DNA and arrest a suspect.
Smith was killed May 25, 1997, inside her South Fulton County home. According to police, the killer -- identified as Jerry Lee -- lived less than a half-mile from Smith.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was in court Tuesday as Lee appeared for a bond hearing.
This is the FIRST case in GA where police used an ancestry site to match unknown DNA from a murder scene & made a match. Investigators say Jerry Lee’s relative used the ancestry site, & that’s how they connected Jerry Lee Sr to the case pic.twitter.com/KDEiKTGke3— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) December 11, 2018
We learned much more about how police were able to use the ancestry site to link Lee to the crime and the evidence they plan on using during trial. We’re also looking into his criminal history. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for a LIVE report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
