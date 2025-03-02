Firefighters extinguish fast-moving brush fire in Fairburn

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Firefighters across north Georgia have been busy extinguishing fires this weekend due to stiff winds and dry conditions.

In Fairburn, firefighters aggressively fought a fast-moving brush fire on Saturday.

The fire destroyed a shed and damaged two trailers.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to three nearby homes.

The Fairburn Fire Department wants to remind the public that a ban on all outdoor burning is in place this weekend.

