Firefighters extinguish fast-moving brush fire in Fairburn

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Firefighters across north Georgia have been busy extinguishing fires this weekend due to stiff winds and dry conditions.
In Fairburn, firefighters aggressively fought a fast-moving brush fire on Saturday.
The fire destroyed a shed and damaged two trailers.
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to three nearby homes.
The Fairburn Fire Department wants to remind the public that a ban on all outdoor burning is in place this weekend.
