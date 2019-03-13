0 Father says teacher told daughter she would beat her up ‘if they were in the streets'

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Parents of an eighth-grader are furious, telling Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes they can't believe what a teacher said to their child.

Rashaan Brown’s daughter is in the 8th grade and she’s attended the Main Street Academy in College Park since kindergarten.

She’s an honor roll student, she’s an athlete and according to her dad, an all-around good kid.

But last Thursday, she was playing around with another student in class and the two of them threw water on each other.

Some of that water got on their 8th-grade teacher and upset her.

“The teacher ran up on my daughter and said, ‘If we were on the streets, I would f*** up,’” Brown said. “If this is how she’s talking to kids, what else don’t we know about.”

Brown was hoping his daughter was exaggerating when she told him what happened.

But when he got to the school, the principal read the teacher's statement to him and he recorded it on a cellphone: “If you were anyone else on the street I would have beat the f*** out of you but of course I cannot. I need you to get something to clean this up and I want a f****** apology.”

The student also said the teacher was in her face and she thought the teacher was going to hit her.

Brown wants the teacher held accountable and he said school officials are just brushing this incident off.

“If you wouldn’t accept your child cursing you out, why would you send your children to a school being educated and a teacher cursing them out,” Brown said.

The principal of the school said she's been in constant communication with the Browns and said the investigation is complete, but cannot disclose the details.

