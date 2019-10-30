Family says child with Down syndrome, 11, came home crying after teacher hit her

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The family of an 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome says not enough is being done after she was hit at school.
Family members told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that the girl came home last month with a bruise on her back, started crying in a corner and got so upset she began vomiting.
Kalani is 11 and has Down syndrome. She came home with bruises on her back and told her aunt her special education teacher hit her. Her family says she’s too scared to go back to Sandtown Middle School. Now the district is looking into it. Story @ 11. pic.twitter.com/skLL4XqvQM— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) October 30, 2019
When asked who hit her, the family said the girl told them it was her teacher.
Now, the family says no action has been taken against the teacher and that the girl is afraid to go back to school.
