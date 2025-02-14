Embattled South Fulton mayor encourages residents to talk about data centers, but doesn’t show

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Community members in South Fulton came together Thursday night to talk about massive data centers being built in their neighborhoods. The centers typically store high-tech computer equipment and bring in a lot of money for city’s where they are built.

“It’s a huge tax incentive,” said Palmetto mayor Teresa Thomas-Smith. “They pay a lot of money in taxes.”

But some people say there are some downsides to data centers as well.

“Data centers have a huge energy use, and a lot of that cost is getting offset on to residential customers...The vast majority of data centers do not provide a significant number of permanent jobs,” said Neil Sardana who helped organize the event Thursday.

Even though embattled South Fulton mayor Kobi encouraged people to show up to the meeting Thursday, Palmetto’s mayor was the only elected official in the room.

“When I go back and talk with my constituents, I can say these are things we need to be concerned about, these are things we need to talk about,” Mayor Thomas-Smith said. “I am a very open mayor.”

Mayor Kobi has been against data centers. In a statement he released Wednesday responding to the city stripping him of his powers as mayor, he said “there’s no way to defend my name without attacking other Black people — which is exactly what those carving up South Fulton for trucking routes, warehouses and data centers are counting on.”

Thursday, the city released body camera video of the moments Mayor Kobi was walked out of City Hall after statements uncovered by Channel 2 showed he spent thousands on international flights, electronics, and even a pool table for his office.

Right now, he is still able to act in his capacity as mayor, but he does not have access to city buildings or any of his city perks, like his expense budget or car.

It is a saga people who live in south Fulton say is taking away from the issues in the city like these data centers.

“I do believe taxpayer money is important as well, but I think we need to be mindful and dedicate our energy and our efforts to meaningful and beneficial conversations and legislation,” said Mike Johnson, who lives in South Fulton.

People who attended the meeting said they plan to attend Union City’s council meeting Tuesday to talk about data centers and tour a data center site in Fayette County.

