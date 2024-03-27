East Point police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ homeless man involved in January homicide

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police are searching for a person of interest in a homicide from nearly two months ago.

According to police, they found someone shot and killed in a car parked at Elinwood Court and Mulberry Street on Jan. 30. They have not released that person’s identity.

Investigators now say they are searching for Elliot David Roby as a person of interest.

They say he is possibly homeless but is known to frequent downtown Atlanta, midtown Atlanta and Decatur.

He may also have a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should contact investigators at 404-559-6220 or 404-559-6225.

