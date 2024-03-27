South Fulton County

East Point police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ homeless man involved in January homicide

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Elliot David Roby

Elliot David Roby (East Point Police Department)

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police are searching for a person of interest in a homicide from nearly two months ago.

According to police, they found someone shot and killed in a car parked at Elinwood Court and Mulberry Street on Jan. 30. They have not released that person’s identity.

Investigators now say they are searching for Elliot David Roby as a person of interest.

They say he is possibly homeless but is known to frequent downtown Atlanta, midtown Atlanta and Decatur.

He may also have a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should contact investigators at 404-559-6220 or 404-559-6225.

