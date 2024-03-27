‘Your car’s on fire:’ Woman trapped, charged with DUI after flipping Range Rover in Johns Creek yard

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman is accused of driving under the influence after police said she caused a fiery crash that destroyed her SUV.

It all happened on March 15 near Knollcrest Boulevard in Johns Creek.

According to Johns Creek police, an accident occurred, causing a white Range Rover to flip in front of a home.

Body cam footage shows the moment an officer ran to help save the trapped driver, identified as Alka Bharwaj.

As the officer began using a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, he ran to break the window to get Bharway out of the vehicle.

You can hear the officer say, “Your car is on fire.”

Minutes later, Bharway was pulled out from the vehicle. As officers tried to move Bharway from the vehicle, an officer appeared to have grabbed an open bottle of alcohol from between Bharwaj’s legs.

Bharwaj was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless driving and open container.

