DeKalb student says school resource officer knocked her unconscious

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A student at the DeKalb Alternative School says the school resource officer slammed her on her head so hard that she was knocked unconscious.

The DeKalb County School District says the officer, whose identity has not been released, is currently on administrative leave as they investigate the March 13 incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has learned that this isn’t the first time the officer has been accused of being involved in incidents at the school.

We’re breaking down several incidents between students and school resource officers at the school, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Sources close to the investigation told Seiden that there was an incident two days before this one that was never reported.

A spokesperson for DeKalb County School District shared a statement that read,

“Following an incident on March 13, 2024, allegations were made against a DCSD Police Officer working at the DeKalb Alternative School. Due to the serious nature of the accusations, the officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers appealing federal hate crime conviction, Arbery family holds rally in Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group