East Point PD to offer rides during ice storm to seniors, disabled people who have no other options

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Police Department is offering transportation services for senior citizens aged 65 and older and disabled citizens to pick up medications and groceries during the ice storm.

This service is specifically designed to help those most in need It is essential for residents who have exhausted all other transportation options.

Transportation services will be available until 8 p.m. Friday and will resume from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Residents must have no other means of transportation.

To schedule transportation, residents can call 404-761-2170 for assistance.

