4 adults shot to death in Gwinnett County home; children hiding in closet called 911

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after four adults were found shot to death at a Gwinnett County home. Police say three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were not harmed.

The shooting happened early Friday morning at a home on Brook Ivy Court. Officers arrived around 2:30 a.m. and entered the home, where they found four people dead.

Three children were found hiding inside a closet, where one of them called 911.

“It’s definitely a tragic situation. Four people dying at the same time, especially with children in the home ... it’s shocking to anybody,” Gwinnett police Cpl. Angela Carter told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

Carter said officers and K-9 units quickly took the suspect into custody. Police believe the shooting was domestic, but said it’s unclear at this time how the suspect and victims were related.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims or the suspect.

