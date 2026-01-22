Metro Atlanta couple among 3 killed in head-on crash in Indiana

BUFORD, Ga. — A couple from Buford were two of three who died in a crash near Pendleton, Indiana.

The triple deadly crash happened Jan. 14.

Investigators with the Madison County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Office said a black 2011 Nissan Titan driving north on Indiana State Road 67 truck struck a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon head on at 3:43 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Timmy J. Davis, 62, and Debra L. Davis, who were in the truck, were pronounced dead at the scene. Carlos Caudill, 41, of Pendleton, Indiana, the driver of the Jeep, was taken to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead. No one else was involved in the crash.

“Timmy Joe Davis and his wife of 35 years, Deborah Lynn Davis, were both suddenly taken from us far too soon. Their passing has left an enormous hole in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved them,” a fundraising page created to help cover funeral and memorial expenses, as well as to support their two children.

