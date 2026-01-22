More than $600K in luxury goods stolen from Forsyth home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are continuing to look into a high-value home burglary after a safe containing gold and luxury items was stolen from a Forsyth County home, according to officials.

According to a police report, deputies responded to a home on Jockey Way around midday in September 2024 after a burglary alarm was triggered. The homeowners told investigators they left the home around 9:50 a.m. to go to work. They said they received an alarm notification at 12:08 p.m. and immediately returned home.

When they arrived, the couple discovered that a safe had been removed from an upstairs closet.

Investigators estimate the total value of the stolen property exceeds $600,000, including $150,000 in cash, foreign currency, gold bars, luxury watches, designer handbags, and fine jewelry.

A neighbor provided surveillance video that showed a gold-colored van pulling into the driveway around 12:05 p.m. The report states that the footage shows one suspect entering the home. Investigators later identified the vehicle as an older model gold Honda Odyssey.

More videofootage from inside the home suggests the suspects may have used a Wi-Fi jamming device, according to officials.

Recently, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the suspects as Terry Cajamarca, 28. He was arrested and charged with felony first-degree burglary.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that Cajamarca is being held on an ICE detainer.

The investigation remains ongoing.

