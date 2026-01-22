Emergency alert issued at Morris Brown College; students, staff told to avoid campus

ATLANTA — Morris Brown College issued an emergency alert to members of its community ordering them not to come to campus.

According to the alert, students are encouraged to check their emails and text messages and plan for virtual studies.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the emergency alert.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this developing situation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group