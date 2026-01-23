Paramedics getting ambulances ready to reach emergencies during winter storm

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — First responders across metro Atlanta are all hands on deck, and paramedics are making sure they’re ready to answer emergency calls.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was at Puckett EMS in Cobb County during Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday where they had put chains on the tires of their ambulances.

But they say that if it turns into a major ice event, those chains won’t be enough.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The most important thing for us is that our crews are safe,” Jake Lonas, Vice President of Operations for Puckett EMS said.

From stocking extra medical supplies to chaining tires, every move is focused on safety and response time.

“We make sure that they’re outfitted with the necessary equipment, coats and things like that. We want to keep them safe, with the vehicles as well," Lonas said.

He says ice, not snow will have the biggest impact on their operations.

RELATED STORIES:

“We can handle the wind, we can handle the rain, we can handle the snow but the ice is very problematic," Lonas said.

That’s because the chains aren’t designed for icy roads.

“These are snow chains. They’re not ice chains, and there’s been times where we have had to shut down operations,” he said.

He says once chains are deployed, response times slow way down.

“Once we deploy the snow chains, our ambulances can only drive about 25 miles an hour. They can’t go normal speed,” he said. “That can damage the vehicle and be very dangerous for our employees.”

That’s why paramedics are urging everyone to stay off the roads and stay home if conditions worsen.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group