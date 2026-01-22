How to stay safe on icy roads during the approaching winter storm

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The expected ice storm will make for some dangerous driving conditions for folks who have to get out in it. Channel 2 Action News went to a driving instructor to find out what you need to do to keep safe.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke to Nathan’s Driving School instructor Jason Grech. He says it would be great if people stayed off the roads. However, he knows people have jobs and other business they have to tend to.

“Sometimes you have to get out there,” he said.

So, he says it’s best for those who have to hit the roads with ice and sleet to drive defensively if you want to stay safe. He says distance from other cars is your best friend.

“That gives you more breaking room if something does happen. Or if you do end up skidding,” Grech said.

Skidding is a major concern when ice is on the roads. Channel 2 Action News sees people skidding and spinning out of control all the time during ice storms.

“You don’t want to slam on your brakes,” Grech says about your car skidding.

He says slamming your brakes will only make matters worse.

“You don’t want to panic,” he explained.

He says take your foot off the gas.

“You don’t want to slam your wheel over. You want to do a nice, gentle turn of it. Try to regain control,” Grech says.

He says quickly assess the situation.

“And you want to apply your breaks with that nice, gentle, even pressure.” And bring the car to a stop if possible," he said.

Grech says if the car overcorrects, you will need to do a gentle turn of the wheel the other way. He says it is very important to pay attention to not just the road, but to the drivers on it.

He says that could be the key to keeping you from crashing.

“Look for those brake lights. Look for other people who may be having trouble, skidding or swerving,” he explained.

Nathan’s Driving School has been in business for 40 years this year, so they know about driving. Grech also said make sure your tires have enough tread and enough pressure, and watch out for black ice.

He also says it’s a good idea to keep sand or cat litter in your car in case you get stuck. He says either of the two can provide traction to help you get back on the road.

