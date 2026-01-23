Judge dismisses DOJ’s demand to hand over Georgia voter information

A federal judge has thrown out a case from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi demanding voter information from here in Georgia.

In August, Bondi sent a letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to “email or upload an electronic copy of Georgia’s complete and current statewide voter registration list.”

That information would have included voters’ “full name(s), date of birth, residential address, his or her state driver’s license number, or the last four digits of the registrant’s Social Security number.”

In early December, Raffensperger’s office notified Bondi that it was illegal for the state to share that information.

TRENDING STORIES:

After that, Bondi’s office filed a request to have the court force the Secretary of State’s Office to send them the information. The court asked Bondi’s office to show cause.

A judge dismissed the case on Friday without prejudice, saying the attorney general’s request “lacks subject-matter jurisdiction.”

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Raffensperger said: “I will always follow the law and follow the Constitution. I won’t violate the oath I took to stand up for the people of this state, regardless of who or what compels me to do otherwise.”

©2026 Cox Media Group